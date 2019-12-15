Orban: Hungary ready to build new central Europe

Hungary stands ready to build, together with its neighbours, including Romania, a new central Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Timisoara (Temesvar), in western Romania, on Saturday, marking the 30th anniversary of the Romanian revolution that started in the city.

The aim is to turn central Europe into one of the most successful and most competitive regions in the world, Orban told a gala evening in regional business centre CRAFT. In such a future central Europe, cities would be connected by motorways and high-speed trains, the prime minister said. Everyone in the region would have a job and it would again be home to those who had left it to go work abroad, he said, adding that the point of concern would be deciding “what to do with guest workers coming from western Europe.” “If we cooperate, it will be possible, and this is what will be the new European reality,” Orban said.

Hungary wants to become a European country where it is a privilege to live and work; a country that strives to use future technologies in mass production and seeks to create the cleanest natural environment, he said. Besides all this, Hungary wants to remain one of the safest countries in the world, Orban said, adding that it also wants to see Hungarian workers be as valued as those who “had not been exploited by and fallen prey to communism”. It is a lot easier for Hungary to achieve these goals in partnership with its neighbours than on its own, he said.

Orban said he saw a good chance for Romanians and Hungarians to have common goals. Commemorating the events of 30 years ago, he said 1989 had even shown that it was possible for Romanians and Hungarians to come together for the cause of freedom.

He said that it had always been clear to the peoples of central Europe that they would never be gifted freedom.

“Had we decided to wait for the western powers to help us, we would still be living under Soviet occupation, would be a member of the Warsaw Pact and would have a communist party congress in place to decide about our future,” Orban said. “But we wanted to live free . and we have heroes who gave their blood for that cause,” he said.

Referring to Laszlo Tokes, a Hungarian reformed pastor of Timisoara who played a key role in the revolution leading to the fall of the Ceausescu regime, Orban said that “we are here today to pay tribute to pastor Tokes too.” The Hungarian prime minister commended Tokes for “taking the courage as a young pastor to turn against the regime”. “Had he not chosen to do so, we would have had to wait for quite a long time for a spark to come to blow up the entire regime,” he said. “Glory to Laszlo Tokes,” Orban said, concluding his speech.

Meanwhile, commemorating the anniversary at another event, Hungarian Parliamentary Speaker Laszlo Kover opened an exhibition in Szentes, in southern Hungary, saying that Laszlo Tokes and the people of Timisoara had written their names in history forever.

